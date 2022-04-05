Clare man sentenced for drug, OWI charges in 2020 crash

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Clare was sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and driving while intoxicated.

Bradley James Orr pleaded guilty to delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance between 50 and 449 grams, and operating while intoxicated on Sept. 30, according to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

On Thursday, March 31, Orr was sentenced to prison by Judge Roy G. Meink for a minimum of 78 months and a maximum of 20 years with credit for 227 days, Ambrozaitis said. He’s been ordered to pay $748 in fines and costs.

The charges stem from a crash in June 2020 investigated by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and the Clare Police Department.

