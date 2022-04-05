Dog who chewed off her leg to escape adopted by Illinois couple

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A dog who chewed off her own leg to try and escape while she was tied up has found a loving home.

In August, a mail carrier found Bella tied up in a steel tether without food or water among deplorable conditions in Saginaw. In a desperate attempt to escape, she chewed off her own leg at the thigh.

Bella was malnourished and underweight when she was found.

Staff at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center cared for her until she left Michigan for the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah on Jan. 15. Bella’s soon-to-be adopters, Kim Diehl and Jason Reding from Rockport, Illinois, visited the sanctuary in February.

The couple adopted a senior pit-bull named Roxanne from the sanctuary in 2015.

After Roxanne passed away in October, the couple wanted another pit-bull in their home. The day before her official adoption, Diehl and Redding flew out to Denver and rented a car to take Bella back to Illinois to ensure Bella had a comfortable journey home.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said she and all of her staff and volunteers were overjoyed Bella found a forever home.

