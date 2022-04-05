Feet on the Street returning to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- Feet on the Street in Bay City will return for the third year in a row.

During the initiative, certain downtown streets will be closed to motor traffic. This will allow bars and restaurants to expand seating out into the streets.

Alleys and intersections will stay open to allow flowing motorized traffic.

The city manager will finalize the dates for the closures within the seasonal window.

