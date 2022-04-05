Advertisement

Feet on the Street returning to Bay City

All other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the time being.(Pexels/Generic Photo)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- Feet on the Street in Bay City will return for the third year in a row.

During the initiative, certain downtown streets will be closed to motor traffic. This will allow bars and restaurants to expand seating out into the streets.

Alleys and intersections will stay open to allow flowing motorized traffic.

The city manager will finalize the dates for the closures within the seasonal window.

