Foggy and damp morning, tracking more rain on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The wet start to the workweek yesterday has left damp conditions around the area this morning. That moisture has allowed a decent amount of fog to settle in around Mid-Michigan. Despite the damp start, we’re in for a dry day today, but more rain is on the way by Wednesday. That rain will actually pick up overnight tonight, coinciding with the morning drive again.

Today

This morning’s fog is settling in heavier especially in more open and rural areas. While not as bad closer to the cities, there still is a haze or light fog present as well. You may need to consider adding an extra 5 or 10 minutes to your drive. Temperatures are starting off on a slightly milder note, though, with some upper 30s and 40s still present in the Tri-Cities and Flint. The radar is dry, though, no rain or snow is expected this morning!

Dry conditions will prevail through the day today as we’re between yesterday’s low, and another low in the Dakotas, this morning. The clouds will hang around through the daytime, though. One thing to note, there is a better chance at some peeks of sun or filtered sunshine this afternoon, but the clouds aren’t expected to make a complete exit. Highs today will be milder in the lower to middle 50s, but our shoreline communities will land in the 40s due to an easterly wind off Lake Huron. That wind speed will be between 5 and 15 mph.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

There’s the potential for a little bit of clearing initially overnight, but overall we’re expecting cloudy skies. Rain from the system to our west will pick up between midnight and the morning drive on Wednesday, initially from the west along US-127. That rain will migrate east through the morning and last through most of the daytime Wednesday.

Rainfall Begins Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Lows tonight will be on the milder side, settling to right around 40 degrees. The wind will stay out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday

The rain moves closer to Standish, the Tri-Cities, Flint, and Fenton closer to 7 AM in the morning, then over into the Thumb by 9 AM. Once the rain settles in, it starts more of a northerly motion. That will allow the rain to hang around through the remainder of the morning and through much of the afternoon. Rainfall won’t come to an end until closer to dinnertime.

Rainfall Wednesday (WNEM)

This rainfall will check in on the higher-side, with totals ranging from 0.5″ to 1″. The areas with the greatest chance to see the upper end of that range will be north of the Saginaw Bay and into our central counties. This could lead to some localized flooding concerns in low-lying areas, and especially on the Rifle River, like we’ve seen a number of times already this spring. Scattered showers will continue on Thursday and Friday, eventually starting to wind down on Saturday. There could be some occasional mixing Thursday and Friday evenings, too. As they say, April showers bring May flowers!

Totals between 0.5" to 1". The upper-end of that range comes in north of the Saginaw Bay and down into Gladwin and Midland Counties. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday will come in on the milder-side again! Look for numbers in the 50s for the area. The breeze does pick up a little bit, though, with a southeast wind shifting southwest between 10 and 15 mph, gusts will occasionally reach 25 mph.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

