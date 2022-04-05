Advertisement

Gladwin Police: Lock your vehicles, uptick in thefts

police lights
police lights
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Gladwin City Police are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles as they investigate a string of thefts.

Police are asking any residents with surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

The thefts are taking place during the evening and overnight hours.

If you find any suspicious video or notice anyone breaking into vehicles, contact Gladwin Police or call 989-426-7879.

