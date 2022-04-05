GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Capitol insurrection, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress.

Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection, joining Reps. John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“This is it for me,” Upton said during a speech on the House floor. "I’ve done the zillions of airline miles back and forth. I’ve signed Fred to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this chamber while here and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference, accomplishing what I've set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come.”

The once-a-decade redistricting process had put the moderate Upton, of St. Joseph, and sixth-term Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland Township in the same GOP-leaning seat in the state's southwestern corner. In February, Upton aired an ad that seemed to signal he was more likely to run, but he had stopped short of announcing a bid.

Trump recently endorsed Huizenga after earlier supporting another Republican challenger before the new district was drawn.

Upton, who was first elected in 1986, became emotional as he ended his remarks. He noted his parents were watching on C-SPAN.

“Someone asked my wife Amy what would be the next chapter. She said, 'And they lived happily ever after.′ Indeed we will.”

He also said he had been hitting the road with Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell "in a push for civility. Hopefully, civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule not rue the day.”

Freking contributed from Washington.

