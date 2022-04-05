Advertisement

Midland family searching for missing loved one

The family of 89-year-old Delmar Tomlinson says he hasn’t been seen since his eye appointment...
The family of 89-year-old Delmar Tomlinson says he hasn't been seen since his eye appointment the morning of Monday, April 4.(Source: Mark Johnston)
By David Custer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- The family of 89-year-old Delmar Tomlinson says he hasn’t been seen since his eye appointment the morning of Monday, April 4.

He was reportedly on his way to a Meijer store in Midland. His family has been in contact with Midland County Sheriff’s Office and a report has been filed.

He was driving a brown metallic 2015 Chevrolet Silverado single cab with a dent in the rear bumper.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Tomlinson or may know of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

