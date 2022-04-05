Northwood University offering discount for first responders

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University is offering a tuition discount to first responders for undergraduate and master’s programs.

The First Responders Appreciation Program is open to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians as well as retirees at any location in the country to receive the following discounts:

Adult Degree Program (undergraduate) — $350 per credit hour

DeVos Graduate School – 15 percent off all graduate school master’s programs standard pricing

“Northwood University recognizes the impactful service and dedication that first responders provide all communities across our nation,” Northwood President Kent MacDonald said. “This service aligns with The Northwood Idea principles of protecting freedom and serving the needs of others.”

Northwood University said it accepts college transfer credits for undergraduate degree completion programs. The university said it also allows students to earn credits for the knowledge and abilities they have already gained through life experience, including employment and professional training, volunteerism and other eligible community-focused activities.

To enroll, call Northwood University admission at 800-622-9000 or email adp.admissions@northwood.edu to apply for a program. For more details and eligibility information about the First Responders Appreciation Program, visit the university’s website.

