Saginaw doctor starting foundation to help those suffering in Ukraine

SAGINAW, Mich.- A Saginaw doctor is doing his best to help the people of Ukraine after the country gave him the chance for the life he wanted.

The neurologist started a foundation - an institute for peace and happiness - and aims to raise thousands of dollars.

“It was very heartbreaking, and humbling, and it brought tears to my eyes,” said Dr. Debasish Mridha, founder of the Mridha International Institute of Peace and Happiness.

Mridha has a special place in his heart for Ukraine.

“And I speak Russian language, and Ukrainian language. I got married there. I met my wife there, all things happen there,” Mridha said.

When he saw the invasion, he started a fundraiser to help the refugees.

“They are so nice people, kindest, nicest people there. Our professors and teachers were the best human beings in the world. And all my students, fellow students and friends are there, still many of them are living there,” Mridha said.

Though his friends are safe, some of their houses have burned, and few have left the country.

Mridha grew up in Bangladesh, got a scholarship to the Kiev Medical Institute, and made his way to Wayne State University from there. As a young boy, he had to leave his home of Bangladesh, just like so many displaced Ukrainians.

“Suffering comes, but you will be able to overtake, take it, and you’ll be even more successful,” Mridha said.

The fundraiser is through the Mridha International Institute of Peace and Happiness.

“Peace and happiness is our main purpose. It is the purpose of all purpose. If there is no happiness, if there is no peace, no education can help you, or nothing can help you,” Mridha said.

You can donate to the fundraiser here. Proceeds go directly to the United Nations refugee agency to help Ukrainians.

