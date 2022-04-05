Advertisement

SOS working with Genesee Co. for election, not taking over

By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office said it will work closely with Genesee County on the May 3 election, but it won’t take over.

In mid-March, the board of commissioners sent a letter to the department of state after elections Supervisor Kathy Funk was charged with felony ballot tampering.

In that letter, they requested the Secretary of State come in to oversee the election process to ensure everything is secure and conducted appropriately.

In their response, the department said they will work to ensure the county clerk’s office has the support to meet their duties and responsibilities under state law.

