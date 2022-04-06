Bay City Manager discusses changes to this year’s Feet on the Street

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- Bay City is bringing back Feet on the Street for another year.

They will be closing off roads and allowing some businesses more foot traffic, which was helpful during the peak of the pandemic.

City Manager Dana Muscott said the biggest change will be a 24 lane for emergency vehicles in the middle of closed streets.

“There is a portion of Midland Street that is not closing this year, and Adams Street is not closing. They’re still going to do sidewalk cafes, so there’s still gonna be events taking place in those areas,” Muscott said.

Some businesses don’t want closures.

Elaine Fournier is the owner of Bay City Antique Center.

“The problem is that it curtails daytime shopping, which in most of the street are retail businesses. It’s great in the evening when the, the bar and entertainment venue is open. However, it, it impacts the daily retail businesses,” Fournier said.

The issue on the table is Third Street between Saginaw and Water Streets. The retail businesses want the road to stay open so drivers can see the storefronts.

Since the antique shop is on Third Street, it relies on vehicle traffic not foot traffic, like Center Avenue.

“And on the Center and Saginaw closures, there are seven food service establishments, so people are wandering around, having lunch, dinner, and then see the few retail businesses that are in that vicinity,” Fournier said.

As of now, these streets are set to close: Saginaw Street, from Fifth to Center Avenue, Center Avenue, from Saginaw to Washington Avenue, and Linn Street from East Vermont to East Midland.

“Midland Street, there’s been back and forth with the commission, and they did come to conclusion that midland street would still be able to close for weekends if they want to, they can do a special event permit and we would still close like a Thursday through Sunday,” Muscott said.

