Coast Guard assists Mackinac Island ferry after it loses steering in Straits

The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island...
The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island ferry after it lost its steering while heading back to the mainland.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island ferry after it lost its steering while heading back to the mainland.

The Star Line ferry Huron lost steering about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 while in the Straits of Mackinac and was unable to deploy its anchor, according to the Coast Guard. The ferry drifted slowly toward St. Ignace but Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, which was breaking ice nearby, diverted to help.

A local commercial vessel that also serves Mackinac Island, the Senator, responded as well and met the disabled ferry to take all of its 144 passengers aboard.

The passengers were then taken to St. Ignace while the four Huron crewmembers stayed aboard their vessel. The Katmai Bay stood by while towing arrangements were finalized.

“Tonight’s incident can serve as a reminder that life on the Great Lakes is far from predictable,” said Lt. Tyler Carslgaard, of Sector Sault Ste. Marie. “Fortunately good cooperation and simple precautions like making sure everyone on board was wearing a life jacket helped everyone get

home safely.”

