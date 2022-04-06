Farmer may have to delay start of crop growing due to rain

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM)- Mid-Michigan is getting inundated with water as rain showers have been falling constantly since the beginning of April.

A local farmer is concerned he won’t be able to plant his crops on time because of the weather.

“Everything in farming is usually an unknown,” said David Eickholt, owner of Eickholt Seed Farms in Shiawassee County.

This is Eickholt’s 51st year of growing crops. He said he would like to plant soybeans by April 25. But right now, he’s not sure if that’s going to happen.

“If you go out when the field is too wet, you do what’s called compaction. And you’ll take that nice mellow soil and turn it into concrete. And the plant won’t be able to put roots down through it,” Eickholt said.

While Eickholt is hoping mother nature cooperates, he is taking matters into his own hands by getting crop insurance.

“Sometimes it’s more profitable than it would’ve been farming that year if you’re going to plant late. The insurance has paid off quite well. It keeps you afloat and ready to go for the next year,” Eickholt said.

Eickholt said he could plant soybeans as late as June 20 and still have a favorable result. He is quick to point out there’s only so much time farmers have to plant crops. The earlier the seeds are in the ground, the better the chance for a strong yield. So, farmers will have to act quickly once conditions allow.

Eickholt said sugar beet farmers are already behind their ideal planting date because of all the rain. If he had things his way, we’d have two weeks of no precipitation accompanied by some warm temperatures.

“Stop doing rain dances until we need them in July and August,” Eickholt said.

