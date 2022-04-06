Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A long road to recovery for a young local couple in an off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin County.

The boyfriend and girlfriend suffered injuries and devastating burns after the crash caused the ORV to catch fire over the weekend.

Robert Bean walked into Hurley Medical Center Monday after a 17-hour drive from St. Augustine Florida.

“I’ll never get that image out of my head. When I walked in and saw my son. You just can’t imagine,” Bean said.

Bean received the call Sunday that his son, Carter, and his girlfriend were in an ORV crash that afternoon in Gladwin County. A witness said the crash occurred after the ORV went over a small hill.

“The front end hit and then it erupted in flames and rolled, ended up on Carter’s driver’s side,” Bean said.

Carter was able to escape the flames. Karleigh still strapped in the safety harness was rescued by a family friend on the scene.

“She was airlifted from the scene right to Flint. They didn’t believe Carter’s burns were that bad, until they got to West Branch and then realized, this was something they couldn’t handle,” Bean said.

Carter Bean from Freeland, who is 22 years old, and his 23-year-old girlfriend Karleigh Zmikly from Sanford are both at Hurley Medical Center.

Bean said his son is burned so badly he is unrecognizable.

“If you didn’t know Carter and I showed you a photo of him, you would’ve walked in and said, ‘you’re in the wrong room,” Bean said.

Carter Bean’s ability to communicate is now limited to written messages.

Carter Bean's ability to communicate is now limited to written messages after being in a ORV crash in Gladwin County, Michigan. (WNEM)

“The swelling, his burns, not being able to talk,” Bean said.

Carter Bean has been asking questions like: Am I going to be blind? How am I going to pay my bills? There is also a lot of asking about his girlfriend.

“How do you keep telling your son when he keeps trying to write, ‘how is Karleigh, where is Karleigh?’” and she’s doing the same?” Bean said.

They are separated by a floor. Karleigh Zmikly in the burn unit and Carter Bean in the pediatric unit.

“They’re basically in the same boat. Karleigh does have more burns to her body, to her shoulder, left side,” Bean said.

Carter Bean had surgery Tuesday. Karleigh Zmikly will have surgery tomorrow.

Both are facing a long, difficult recovery.

“There’s no timetable, there’s no release dates, it’s just pray that everything keeps healing for them,” Bean said.

You can help donate to their GoFundMe here.

