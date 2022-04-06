First food scrap program coming to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- Bay City’s first-ever food scrap collection program will start in May.

The pilot program will allow residents to take part in composting.

“Organics make up about 40 percent of all things thrown into landfills. These are actually things that when they decompose, they release bad gases that can affect climate change. One of those gases happens to be methane,” said Sara Archer, IRIS Waste Diversion Specialists.

Right now, the program is only offered to residents who wish to opt in.

Next month subscribers will be given a collection pail and a bucket for storage. The collection will start in June.

The pilot program is limited to the first 200 subscribers.

If you are interested in signing up, you can here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.