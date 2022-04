FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers announced a fugitive wanted for murder and several felonies has been arrested.

Kim Ward Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

Kim Ward Jr., who was considered armed and dangerous, was wanted for the murders of Timothy Sanders and Tracy Rembert.

61-year-old Sanders and 60-year-old Rembert were killed on March 8 in the 2200 block of W. Carpenter Road in Flint.

