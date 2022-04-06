Mike Finney, former Saginaw official, dies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Mike Finney, a former official for the city of Saginaw and a well-known businessman, has died.

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council announced Finney’s death in a press release. Finney was the president and CEO of the Florida council, a role he held since 2017.

Finney suffered a heart attack at his home in Coconut Grove on April 3. He was 65-years-old.

“Michael Finney was an eternal optimist. He spent his career helping communities grow, strengthening their economies, and creating pathways to prosperity for residents believing at his core that everyone deserved the chance to succeed,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “Life is precious, and I am grateful for having had the good fortune to work closely with him as Mayor. I will especially cherish the memory of our week together in Israel, and the legacy of unwavering dedication he leaves behind.”

Prior to joining the council, Finney served as senior advisor for economic growth for former Gov. Rick Snyder. He was also president and CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“As a proud Michigan native, Mike served this state with distinction for many years, three of which were spent pursuing his passion of building a brighter future for Michigan while at the helm of MEDC,” the MEDC said in a statement.

Finney was also a Saginaw Valley State University alum.

“The passing of Mike Finney is a tremendous loss for me, for SVSU, and for all those who knew him,” SVSU President Donald Bachand said. “Mike is an excellent example of an SVSU success story. He was an outstanding and generous mentor to hundreds of Cardinal students and alumni. He achieved remarkable career success, and always was gracious in expressing appreciation for his alma mater. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

