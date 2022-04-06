Phase 2 of bridge repair program to fix 59 bridges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced the second phase of a bridge repair project that will fix 59 bridges across the state.

The plan will bundle the projects together to make them more cost-effective and save taxpayers money, the governor’s office said.

The first phase of the project started in March with five projects to repair 19 bridges. Those projects are 38 to 77 percent complete, the governor’s office said.

“Major repairs are ongoing on bridges across Michigan as we are continuing to fix the damn roads to keep drivers safe and save them time and money,” Whitmer said. “Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. Last year, I signed a bipartisan bill that will fix 59 additional bridges across the state and today, I am proud that our bridge repair program continues to build on our progress. The projects we’re moving forward with will support even more good-paying jobs and keep families safe on our roads. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan I signed recently are helping us deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure. Let’s get it done.”

A list of the 59 being considered for phase 2 can be found here. The bridges that were selected were prioritized based on regional mobility and safety.

Candidate bridges located in the TV5 viewing area are listed below:

Arenac County- Noggle Road Big Creek A Drain

Arenac County- Ostrander Rd Big Creek A Drain

Bay County- Erickson Road N Br Kawkawlin River

Bay County- Eight Mile Road N Br Kawkawlin River

Bay County- Fraser Road Pinconning River

Genesee County- Lillie Road S Br Shiawassee River

Genesee County- Webster Road Pine Run

City of Flint- W Second Street Swartz Creek

Huron County- Hartsell Road E Br Pigeon River

Huron County- Grassmere Road E Br Pinnebog River

Iosco County- Alabaster Rd Whitney Creek

Lapeer County- Bohms Road Madison Drain

Lapeer County- Squaw Creek Road Squaw Creek Drain

Ottawa County- 32nd Ave N Branch Crockery

Saginaw County- Bueche Road Pattie Creek

Saginaw County- Wadsworth Road Uncle Henry Drain

Tuscola County- Oak Road Gooding Creek

“We’re making good progress toward our goal of improving 19 local bridges throughout the state this year,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “These projects should keep the bridges in service for another 50 years, continuing to connect communities, travelers and businesses. This pilot program will accelerate repairs, streamline construction, spark innovations, and create economies of scale, helping to rebuild Michigan’s infrastructure more efficiently.”

Each bridge will have its structure replaced, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams.

An online dashboard at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling provides project updates and shows percent completion, detour routes, and other information for each of these projects.

The other 14 bridges to be rebuilt this year, along with scheduled start dates and contracted length of the project, are listed here.

