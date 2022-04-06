Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter theft

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WNEM) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The theft happened between 6:38 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Apex Marine in St. Louis.

Police say the suspects were driving a black Chevy Trailblazer with a discolored front left rim.

Police believe the female suspect has brown or red/brown hair. The male suspect has shorter dark hair.

If you see this vehicle or these suspects, call the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.