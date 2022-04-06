Advertisement

Psych evaluation ordered for woman charged after dogs found dead in rental home

A Shiawassee County woman who has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and...
A Shiawassee County woman who has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing will undergo a competency evaluation.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Shiawassee County woman who has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing will undergo a competency evaluation.

Jordan Hoisington was arrested after the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty in December 2021. Investigators said two dogs were found dead inside a room behind a padlocked door in a rental home in Bancroft.

Deputies believe one of the dogs was partially eaten by the other. The belief is both dogs died sometime in the summer before the renters moved in, the sheriff’s office said.

Hoisington was arraigned on charges in March. On April 5, she was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island...
Coast Guard assists Mackinac Island ferry after it loses steering in Straits
A man is asking for help to raise money for medical bills after his son and his son's...
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, April 6
Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable
The boyfriend and girlfriend suffered injuries and devastating burns after the crash caused the...
Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable