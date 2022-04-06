Psych evaluation ordered for woman charged after dogs found dead in rental home

SHIAWASSEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Shiawassee County woman who has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing will undergo a competency evaluation.

Jordan Hoisington was arrested after the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty in December 2021. Investigators said two dogs were found dead inside a room behind a padlocked door in a rental home in Bancroft.

Deputies believe one of the dogs was partially eaten by the other. The belief is both dogs died sometime in the summer before the renters moved in, the sheriff’s office said.

Hoisington was arraigned on charges in March. On April 5, she was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

