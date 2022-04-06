Rainy and breezy Wednesday ahead

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another system that will have the chance to deliver more rain and even a few snow showers going into late week.

Temperatures stay on a roller coaster ride with a slight cooldown as we approach the weekend. However, a decent warm up is looking better for next week.

Opening day for the Loons and Tigers is on Friday!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We’re looking at more clouds to start the morning. Areas farther east of the Tri-Cities may be able to get through the morning commute dry. Rain will begin to impacts areas west first near Mt. Pleasant mid-morning. Best to keep the rain gear on stand-by today.

Our best chance for rain will hold from the mid-late morning into the afternoon hours. Light to moderate pockets of rain look likely. If out driving, watch for any ponding on the roads. Never use cruise control when driving in the rain!

Highs today will vary from the 40s north to the 50s south of the Tri-Cities. Winds will stay breezy from the SE around 5-15 mph, gusting near 25 mph.

Past dinnertime into the evening and overnight hours, we will tap into some drier air associated with this system and expect to catch a break from the rain into Thursday morning. An isolated showers will be the worst of it during this time frame.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Lows drop back into the 30s.

Late Week

The system associated with the rain expected for Wednesday will continue to deliver shower chances for the rest of the week; Thursday, Friday, and even into the beginning of the weekend.

The better chance for rain on Thursday will hold until the afternoon and evening. Friday will have a better chance for some mixed precipitation.

“Colder” temperatures going into the weekend could support a few lingering snow showers Saturday. Conditions looking drier and mild for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.