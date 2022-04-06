Recreational marijuana could soon come to Village of Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM)- Another mid-Michigan community is weighing its options when it comes to recreational marijuana facilities and businesses.

A public meeting on Wednesday night in Sanford will look at rezoning options.

The Village of Sanford is considering getting into the marijuana business. The planning commission is hosting a public hearing where it will present a proposal to amend the village’s zoning ordinance. It would allow for recreational marijuana businesses in Sanford.

Community members will be able to weigh in on the proposal.

“There are different opinions all along the continuum from you know, solid yes to yes, but yes, maybe or no. So, it’ll be important tonight to kind of get a better sense of what’s happening in the community,” Village President Dolores Porte said.

The proposed district includes three properties along N. Meridian Road.

Porte said one concern the community has about allowing the license is keeping its small-town feel.

“We have a very small town that you know considers itself, you know, the Hallmark small town. And the real question is, how does this fit with the future growth for the community and keeping the small-town family values and environment,” Porte said.

If the commission votes to approve the change, the village will be eligible to receive money from the Marijuana Regulation Fund.

Municipalities and counties currently receive more than $56,000 for each business in its jurisdiction.

Porte said many in support of the license say it is because they want local access.

“Most of the people that came to the December meeting described medical issues that they were dealing with that they were using recreational marijuana to handle,” Porte said.

The Sanford Village Council is expected to vote on the recreational marijuana businesses’ license following the public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.