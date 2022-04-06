Advertisement

Saginaw Principal passes away

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Public Schools announced the principal, of Chester Miller Elementary School passed away on Wednesday.

Robert Ueberroth was an administrator, teacher, athletic trainer, and coach for 23 years. The school district said he had a passion for the development of students, and that it was displayed in each of his roles with the school system.

Chester Miller Elementary School will be closed Thursday April 7 and Friday April 8. Grief Counseling Services will be available for staff, students, and parents from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

