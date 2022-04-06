Saginaw Twp. woman faces felony animal abuse charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan woman faces felony animal abuse charges and is accused of abandoning more than a dozen cats for weeks, with several dying while she was away.

Investigators said her Saginaw Township home was left in disarray, and crews needed hazmat suits to clean it out.

“The conditions were so bad. Feces all over, urine all over,” said Bailey Gosen, an animal control officer.

14 cats were found abandoned, and three died. Homes are still needed for three of those cats.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control got the call in November 2021. Gosen was one of the officers who responded to the scene.

“We were afraid we were leaving cats behind because the house was so cluttered and in disarray and stuff everywhere. We went through that house six to ten times to make sure we didn’t forget a cat,” Gosen said. “Finding the deceased ones. We weren’t expecting that. There was one we saw right away in the living room, just on the floor.”

Some of the cats followed Gosen from window to window when she went to the house.

Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said 34-year-old Jennifer Barron was in charge of the cats.

“She contested the story that she had not been at the home. She was indicating she had been there frequently, taking care of the animals. But the witnesses provided statements that that just wasn’t reality with what they had witnessed,” Kanicki said. “At many occasions we see with people that have collected multiple animals, they start small and then they get in over their head and all of the sudden they have multitudes of animals and the animals start to suffer greatly with neglect.”

Three male cats, Lux, Pancake, and Mini-Moo are available for adoption.

Barron was arraigned Monday in Saginaw County District Court on one count of cruelty to 10 or more animals. She’s free on a $10 thousand bond as long as she does not have any animals.

Her next hearing is scheduled for April 11.

