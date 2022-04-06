Sheriff: Serial rapist accused of assault has other victims

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Flint girl has other victims across the country, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

On March 24, Petar Pejic was brought to Michigan from West Palm Beach Florida on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Swanson said Pejic groomed the victim, first on Instagram and then on Discord. Swanson said Pejic convinced the victim there would be an exchange of property.

Pejic allegedly took the victim to Baymont Inn in Mt. Morris Township and sexually assaulted her while recording it.

During the investigation, Swanson said GHOST learned there were probably more victims, but they didn’t know names or locations. Once the story was out, it reached 1.4 million people.

“One of the viewers, it comes to find out, was one of the victims, from Washington, and that victim was able to go to her local police department and make the complaint she was assaulted,” Swanson said.

Swanson said once investigators were able to get Pejic’s phone, they discovered 2,500 videos, many of which were of child pornography.

Swanson said their officer who handles technology has to tag and flag items in stages because they are so difficult to see.

“Chatters and decoys and forensic analysts on phones…they have to try to do this and then go back to living a normal life,” Swanson said. “If we don’t hold people accountable, people like Pejic continue to roam the street.”

