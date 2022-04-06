Stubborn but lighter showers hang on the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - April showers rolled on for Wednesday and although the worst of the rain will be behind us this evening, we still have a few more days to go.

The upper-level low associated with this system will take much longer to leave the region, and until it does so, we’ll be stuck under the showers in parts of Mid-Michigan until the second half of the weekend. Thankfully, the showers the next few days should be much lighter than what passed through today.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain continues early this evening, but areas closest to US-127 like Mount Pleasant and Alma, are starting to dry out a bit as we hit 5:30 PM. There is a rapid line of clearing behind the line of rain too, so a late day window of sunshine is possible in some areas before sunset tonight (8:08 PM).

Severe weather is not expected this evening with any rain, but some locally heavy pockets are possible. And considering how soggy we’ve been lately, keep an eye out for any standing water on low-lying roads and poor drainage areas.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this evening, and will fall to the middle 30s to around 40 for overnight lows. Winds are expected to be out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should keep any fog on the patchy side.

Most areas will be dry overnight, with only a spot shower chance.

Thursday & Friday

As that upper-level low moves eastward, showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday. And plenty of clouds will stick around through the end of the workweek as well.

Scattered showers will remain possible on Thursday. These showers are expected to be lighter. (WNEM)

Shower chances will be greatest on Thursday afternoon and evening, with just a small chance during the morning. With highs on Thursday expected to be in the 40s, most showers should be just rain showers. But during the early parts of the day and at night especially, some occasional mix is possible.

On Friday, highs will be similar or slightly cooler than Thursday in the 40s, and as cooler air aloft moves overhead, we’ll have a better chance at some frozen precipitation to mix in with some of the rain. We may see some ice pellets, or even the soft graupel (snow grains) pellets here and there.

Rain totals through Thursday & Friday are expected to be lighter than Wednesday. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected on Thursday or Friday. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Friday should generally fall around 0.25″ or less, and even if someone exceeds that, it won’t be by much.

Saturday

The start of the weekend on Saturday is expected to be the last day of showers, and the coverage should be fairly scattered. Despite highs in the 40s, our temperatures a few thousand feet up will be much colder, which should keep most of our precipitation in the form of snow. No significant accumulation is expected at this time.

Snow showers should gradually wind down into the afternoon and evening, eventually ending into Saturday night.

