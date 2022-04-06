Swanson responds to ‘unpleasant’ video of use of force

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said an investigation is underway after a video emerged of a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy using excessive force on a suspect.

The video stems from an incident on April 2 where a suspect is accused of shoplifting from Walmart on Corunna Road in Flint. After leaving the store, the suspect got onto a MTA bus, which was then pulled over by Flint Township Police.

Police then took him back to Walmart where it was determined a crime had not been committed, according to the Rising Star Church in Flint.

The man was then taken to Hurley Medical Center to be evaluated. While at the hospital, the man showed signs of mental and physical distress, the church said, adding he then endured another physical altercation with a sheriff’s deputy.

That incident was caught on video and circulated on social media. Swanson addressed the video during a press conference on Wednesday, April 6. He said Walmart gave 911 bad information.

“We have to control our emotions, that’s why we get paid to do what we do,” Swanson said. “It’s a great, noble profession, but it’s a challenging one.”

Swanson said the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Flint Township Police, Walmart, and Hurley Hospital are working together to review and investigate the incident.

“If you know anything about Sheriff Swanson, good, bad, or different, I’m going to put it out there and be transparent,” Swanson said.

Swanson said punches and hand strikes are procedures for law enforcement, adding officers use a force continuum scale to evaluate and respond while on a call.

“When you see the video, there was no chokeholds, there was no c-spray, there was no taser. There are tools we have to use to maintain law and order,” Swanson said. “It’s still worthy of investigation and that’s why we are there.”

The Rising Star said the suspect was taken into custody on April 2 and remained in custody until Monday night.

