AG Nessel attends IGNITE graduation at Genesee Co. Jail

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- A program at a local county jail is allowing inmates with felony convictions to receive an education, classroom instruction, and practical training to ignite their way to a better life.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took a trip to the Genesee County Jail on Thursday to learn more about its IGNITE program, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally through Education.

Thursday’s IGNITE graduation was the 12th one for the program. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they celebrated 14 graduates that will leave the Genesee County Jail more educated and in a better position to start working than when they entered.

Nessel and State Senator Jim Ananich were at the ceremony, speaking to the innovation of the program.

It is an eight-week educational partnership between the sheriff’s office and Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools giving inmates the opportunity to earn a GED while doing their time.

The 14 graduates received their commercial driver’s license. Nessel calls the program unique, innovative, and important.

“To know that you’ll have opportunities coming into jail, that honestly you might never have had on the outside. I think it’s the best thing that we could possibly do for people who are serving their time to ensure that we don’t see them back here. At this facility or any other,” Nessel said.

Nessel said the program is a shining example of criminal justice reform.

Swanson said the program changes lives inside the jail as well pointing to a decline in violent behavior since its launch.

“2010 to 2011, this facility logged over 350 inmates on inmate assaults and inmate on deputy assaults. Last year we had five,” Swanson said.

He said 40 former inmates have made it through the ignite program and onto full time employment once released.

