AG, prosecutors stand with Whitmer on suing to protect abortion rights

Mich. (WNEM)- As the nation waits for a Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, the landmark case protecting abortion rights, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood of Michigan are suing to overturn the state’s decades old ban on abortions.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened, that law would go back into effect.

“I will take no part in driving women back into the dark ages and into the back alleys,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Nessel vowed she would not defend Michigan’s 1931 abortion law, which makes abortion a felony for anyone administering the procedure or drug to produce a miscarriage in all cases except when abortion is necessary to save the mother’s life.

“Four years ago, when I ran for the office of Michigan Attorney General, I did so with the understanding that one day soon this day would come. I vowed then, as I do now, to never utilize this outdated, dangerous cruel law to prosecute women and their doctors,” Nessel said.

This announcement comes as Whitmer joins a movement of democratic governors across the country bracing for decisions about abortion access to be left to states for the first time in more than 50 years.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and six other county prosecutors agree with the governor’s decision.

“Roe v. Wade, of course, made the law moot. But now with the potentiality of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Mississippi v. Dodds eroding Roe v. Wade, it could come back into play,” Leyton said.

Leyton said he believes the law is unconstitutional.

“When this law was passed, there were no women serving in the Michigan legislature. This law was passed in a totally different time. Totally different circumstances,” Leyton said.

Nessel said the law is dangerous.

“This law effectively strips women of their dignity and bodily autonomy and, in some cases, of their lives,” Nessel said.

In response to the governor’s lawsuit, Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing issued the following statement:

“This is a frivolous lawsuit that should be immediately dismissed by the Michigan Supreme Court. Governor Whitmer is ignoring the voices of Michiganders by bypassing all lower courts and court precedent just as the U.S. Supreme court did when they decided on Roe v. Wade.”

