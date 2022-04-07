Flint mayor signs resolution to fight blight

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Flint is looking for ways to clean up eyesores throughout the city.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley talked about a resolution he signed off on to fight blight.

“As we looked at how to improve the quality of life for residents inside the city of Flint, we took a lot of surveys, and did a lot of community conversations. Top two on residents list was public safety and blight control,” Neeley said.

The resolution, which authorizes use of ARPA funding to demolish blighted structures in the city of Flint, still needs to be approved by city council. City council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday.

“We’re taking $16 million of our money and making it into $46 million of investment to improve the quality of life for residents inside the city. So, it’s very important for the residents to have leadership that represents their issues. And so, this represents their issues, that’s why this office has put forward this level of investment. And so, city council now needs to effectuate an affirmative vote so we can get this job done,” Neeley said.

If approved, the resolution calls for 500 to 800 blighted structures to come down each year in Genesee County, for up to four years. 94 percent of the structures razed would be in Flint. That would add up to over 2,200 blighted structures in the vehicle city.

“We are one Flint, and we want to make sure that we’ll be able to physically clean up things, and then mentally clean up things in this community, and we’re set on doing just that,” Neeley said.

