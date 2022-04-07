Flint Twp. police investigating viral video, allegation of excessive force

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -Flint Township police announced Thursday, April 7 that they are investigating after a video went viral of a man being arrested on Saturday, April 2.

Investigators said he was accused of shoplifting from the Walmart on Corunna Road.

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church has called for action following the viral video. The pastor and minister at Rising Star accuse Flint Township officers of hurting the man and not reading him his Miranda rights. The church said it was later confirmed that the man had not shoplifted and he was taken to Hurley Medical Center in distress. That’s where they allege he “endured another physical altercation” with Genesee County sheriff’s deputies who then arrested him.

Flint Township police said they will conduct a thorough investigation into whether it was an appropriate use of force during this situation.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news briefing Wednesday to address the video. He said his department is also investigating whether use-of-force procedures were followed.

