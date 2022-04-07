Advertisement

Gladwin Co. deputies extradite man from Georgia in sexual assault investigation

Arrest made.
Arrest made.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was extradited from Georgia to Gladwin County where he was arraigned for a sexual assault investigation.

Kurtis Dell was arrested after he was located with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office in Dooley County, Georgia, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies from Gladwin County extradited Dell from Georgia and he was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.

Dell has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one in the first-degree and another in the second-degree, the sheriff’s office said. He was arraigned in the 80th District Court on his charges on April 7 with a $200,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Michigan lawmaker couldn’t stand on 1 leg after traffic stop
Top stories
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, April 7
I Heart Mac & Cheese is opening in Saginaw Township on April 13.
Restaurant giving away free mac and cheese for a year at grand opening
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced of a Genesee County deputy using excessive...
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, April 7