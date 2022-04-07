Gladwin Co. deputies extradite man from Georgia in sexual assault investigation

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was extradited from Georgia to Gladwin County where he was arraigned for a sexual assault investigation.

Kurtis Dell was arrested after he was located with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office in Dooley County, Georgia, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies from Gladwin County extradited Dell from Georgia and he was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.

Dell has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one in the first-degree and another in the second-degree, the sheriff’s office said. He was arraigned in the 80th District Court on his charges on April 7 with a $200,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.