Advertisement

Michigan hockey brings secret weapon to Frozen Four matchup

The Wolverines took time during their practice to call Kellen, a 17-year-old boy from Saginaw...
The Wolverines took time during their practice to call Kellen, a 17-year-old boy from Saginaw with Cerebral Palsy.(Source: Team IMPACT)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNEM)- The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston.

The Wolverines took time during their practice to call Kellen, a 17-year-old boy from Saginaw with cerebral palsy. Wheelchair-bound and non-verbal, Kellen has been matched with the squad through Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that pairs children who have serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletic teams across the country for a multi-year program.

Kellen joined the team in October 2021. The Wolverines honored him with a game puck.

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday...
The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston.(Source: Team IMPACT)

Kellen has been able to demonstrate his love, support, and excitement for the Michigan hockey team since joining while being non-verbal.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mel Hoenicke, 93, was caught by complete surprise when he heard his name was called out as the...
Midland bowling alley honors 93-year-old bowler
The Great Lakes Loons are back in Michigan and took to the Dow Diamond to get ready for the...
Loons warming up for the season
Beecher's Carmelo Harris has been named the Division 3 Player of the Year by the Associated...
Beecher student named AP's Division 3 Player of the Year
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title