Michigan hockey brings secret weapon to Frozen Four matchup

Mich. (WNEM)- The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston.

The Wolverines took time during their practice to call Kellen, a 17-year-old boy from Saginaw with cerebral palsy. Wheelchair-bound and non-verbal, Kellen has been matched with the squad through Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that pairs children who have serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletic teams across the country for a multi-year program.

Kellen joined the team in October 2021. The Wolverines honored him with a game puck.

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. (Source: Team IMPACT)

Kellen has been able to demonstrate his love, support, and excitement for the Michigan hockey team since joining while being non-verbal.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.