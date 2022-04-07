Midland bowling alley honors 93-year-old bowler

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- Northern Lanes in Midland took the time to surprise and honor one of their longtime members.

Mel Hoenicke, 93, was caught by complete surprise when he heard his name was called out as the winner of this year’s Tim Lamparski Sportsmanship Award.

“I didn’t know anything about it. I don’t even know what it is for,” Hoenicke said.

Hoenicke’s teammate, Steve Bonell, said he rarely misses a day of bowling.

“The only time Mel has ever missed a day of bowling, he had to have the battery changed in his pacemaker. And he had a little mini stroke and the doctors told him you probably should take the week off. That is the only time that he has ever missed bowling in all the years we have bowled together,” Bonell said.

League President Greg McCreadie said the award has nothing to do with ability, but with your attitude.

“It doesn’t matter if you averaged 120 or 220. It doesn’t matter. We want someone that represents humanity, good spirit and just a happy go lucky guy. And there is not a better guy in Midland that has won the award than Mel,” McCreadie said.

Hoenicke said it feels good to win the award.

