On & off showers continue this evening & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although showers are passing through once again, today’s showers are much lighter than what we experienced on Wednesday.

These showers are expected to continue into the day on Friday, but should generally keep their lighter characteristics. We’ll have a chance for a few more showers Saturday, before things finally dry out Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

The coverage of showers through tonight are expected to be hit and miss, so there’s no guarantee you get wet as you head out. No severe weather is expected, but we have seen a few ice pellets mix in with some of the showers at times today, so don’t be shocked if you see some of those at times.

Showers should taper off after sunset, although we can’t completely rule out some isolated showers overnight into Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be on the lighter side, so we don’t expect any major flooding issues, or for standing water issues to become a lot worse than what they already are.

Temperatures are a mix of 30s and 40s, with wind chills mostly in the 30s for the evening. Eventually, lows will settle in the lower to middle 30s.

Friday

Friday will carry a similar rhythm to our Thursday, with on and off showers through the day. With colder air aloft moving in with the upper-level low pressure system, we’ll have a chance for more mixed showers coming along with the rain. Ice pellets and snow grains (graupel) will be possible, especially if any thunderstorms develop, which is possible tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Some mixed precipitation is possible within some of those showers. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s on Friday. Southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour will turn westerly and west northwesterly through the day. Wind chills will feel more like the 30s.

Showers will start to wind down late Friday evening, with only isolated showers expected into Saturday morning. Any showers remaining as temperatures cool off will have a chance to changeover to snow showers.

Lows Friday night will be in the middle 20s to low 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Showers will be much more isolated on Saturday, with the best chance during the first half of the day. A few showers may linger in the Thumb for the early afternoon, but our current thinking is they wind down by the evening hours and things improve into Saturday night.

Clouds and some isolated snow showers linger Saturday, but a much better day is expected Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs will be at their coldest on Saturday, with middle 30s to low 40s. A northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour will keep wind chills cooler.

Clearing will take over Saturday night and roll right into Sunday, allowing for one of the nicer days of the week.

Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs warming up into the upper 40s to low 50s. If your plans are flexible this weekend, Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

