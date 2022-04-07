Restaurant giving away free mac and cheese for a year at grand opening

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - I Heart Mac & Cheese announced its opening in Saginaw Township on April 13.

Customers can look forward to build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches with an array of options. Guests will pick a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower or tater tot base along with a choice of 10 different proteins, 11 vegetables and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, plant-based protein and vegan options are also available.

The restaurant, located at 4588 State St., will open its doors at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free macaroni and cheese for one year to the first 10 customers who visit.

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce will lead a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant is also donating $1 from every customer served during the day to Hidden Harvest, who strive to alleviate hunger and end food waste in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Families can also enjoy giveaways, face painting and balloon twisting between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Menu items are available through delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.