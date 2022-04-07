Scattered showers for Thursday, chilly end to the week

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - Shower chances will hold for the rest of the week into the weekend. Some colder air may even produce a few mixed in snow showers at times.

After a slight cooldown ending the week, a decent warm up is still looking good for next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

The Rifle River in Arenac County is under a Flood Warning until Friday afternoon.

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

A few isolated showers will stay possible for the morning hours. Some areas SE of Flint may manage a few rays of sun early on.

Coverage of showers becoming more scattered going into the afternoon and early evening hours. Compared to Wednesday, we should manage some dry time for many today. Rain amounts for Thursday will be lighter compared to Wednesday; around .25″ by Friday morning.

Highs later this afternoon don’t warm up much from the morning, low to mid 40s. Winds from the SW around 5-15 mph.

Showers then become more isolated into the evening and overnight hours. Mostly cloudy with low back in the 30s.

Friday & Weekend

A slow area of low pressure will keep more clouds and chances for rain and even a few snow showers throughout Friday and Saturday. The best chance for snow showers will reside on Saturday.

Opening day for the Loons and Tigers could encounter some showers. No washouts expected, but best to prepare for wet weather if heading out to either game in Midland or Detroit!

Temperatures in the 40s Friday. Struggling to reach 40 Saturday.

Sunday is looking warmer and brighter with better chances for sunshine! Highs back near 50.

