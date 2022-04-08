Allegations against county clerk raise concerns over how May election will be handled

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced County Clerk John Gleason had been arrested and charged with witness intimidation and willful neglect of duty on Friday.

As county clerk, one of his duties is to oversee all elections.

“When you have both the clerk and the deputy clerk charged with criminal offenses in two separate incidents, it begs the question what do we do to maintain the integrity of the system?” Swanson said.

Gleason is charged one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. A felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

He is also facing a willful neglect of duty charge. A misdemeanor that carries a penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

TV5 has learned Gleason’s alleged victims are two female employees at the Genesee County Clerk’s office.

These allegations have raised concerns over how the next election on May 3rd will be handled.

“I have already been in communication this morning with commissioner Domonique Clemons, who’s the board chair, and he has summoned his colleagues. And there will be a time where they discuss the next, best steps,” Swanson said.

Swanson is confident the May 3 election will be conducted the right way.

“I know that they have the best interests of the county at hand. They represent every inch of this county, all nine commissioners, and I trust their judgment,” Swanson said.

Swanson is quick to point out employees in the clerk’s office and the register of deeds should not be painted with a broad brush.

“Those hard workers, they are to be commended, and that the actions of others do not define who they are,” Swanson said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.