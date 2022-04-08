Crime Stoppers looking for help solving Jan. 2021 homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Crime Stoppers of Saginaw County are looking for help or any leads to solve the homicide of a 38-year-old man killed on Jan 19, 2021.

At about 9:12 p.m. Donald Patrick Jr. was shot and killed leaving work at Hooters on Bay Road. A resident told police they heard several gunshots and saw an unknown suspect running from the scene towards the Walmart wearing a white sweatshirt.

Crime Stoppers said a police K-9 tracked the suspect’s scent, but it was lost because of the shooter possibly getting into a vehicle.

Saginaw County Sheriff detectives are looking for help while investigating this homicide.

If anyone has any information, they can call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-790-5439 or 1-800-422-JAIL.

