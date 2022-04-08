Advertisement

Former Grand Blanc teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to sex charges

Michael Paris
Michael Paris(Genesee County Sheriff's Office.)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc High School teacher who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct has been sentenced.

Michael Paris pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the crime involving a former student. He was sentenced on Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m. in the Genesee County Circuit Court to one year in prison with credit for three days served.

Paris was also sentenced to 60 months of probation and has been ordered to pay $834 in fines and costs.

Investigators said the reported victim was 16-years-old at the time of the crime in November 2014.

