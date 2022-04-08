Mid-Michigan teen ‘grateful’ for men who saved her in fiery crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- A mid-Michigan teen is grateful to be alive after she was saved from a fiery crash by two good Samaritans who stepped up.

Stephanie Miller is home recovering from a bad car crash she experienced Thursday afternoon.

She was on her way to work at McDonalds when she was hit by a pickup truck on the corner of Gratiot and River Roads. The crash was so bad she was unable to get out of her vehicle.

“I was turning left on a green arrow, and like the car ran the light, and like hit me and like I spun and like the car went off the ground and then it caught on fire,” Miller said.

Fortunately for Stephanie, good Samaritans were able to get her out of the burning vehicle.

“They tried every door and they started punching the window. They couldn’t get it, so they got the end of a fire extinguisher and broke the window and pulled me out the window,” Miller said.

According to Stephanie’s sister, Savannah Miller, the gentlemen were with her and comforted her until the family and police arrived.

They even called her job to let them know she would not be in for her shift.

Unfortunately, the family was not able show the men their gratitude for saving her life.

So, Savannah Miller took to Facebook to find them and very quickly had identified two of the men.

“We were able to message the guys that pulled her out and thank them personally and the one guy, matt, he said that she did take one heck of a hit. He saw the entire thing,” Savannah Miller said.

Stephanie Miller suffered a broken wrist and a few cuts and bruises.

“We’re just very grateful that the car did its job, and that people were brave enough to run to a burning vehicle and get her out and the outcome could have been way worse,” Savannah Miller said.

