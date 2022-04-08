Rain/snow chances Friday & Saturday, brighter Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another day of scattered showers will be likely along with the chance for mixed precipitation will be on the table over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures take a slight dip going into the weekend before a decent warm up arrives into next week.

However, more rain chances will hold into the next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

The Rifle River in Arenac county is under a Flood Warning until Friday afternoon.

Get the latest information on your area right here!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

We track the chance for more rain and mixed showers, including snow and graupel, throughout most of the daytime hours Friday. Similar to Thursday, we’re not expecting a complete washout, so some dry time in between any showers will be likely.

Opening day for the Tigers and Loons could have a few showers to get through. Despite the precipitation chances, we’re still looking to manage getting the games in. If heading out, be prepared for a few showers.

Tigers first pitch @ 1:10 PM with temperatures in the 40s. Loons first pitch @ 6:05 PM with temperatures starting in the 40s and falling into the 30s.

High temperatures later this afternoon will have a good mix of the 40s.

Any rain or snow showers become more isolated into the later evening and overnight hours. Lows will be a touch colder, back near 30 into Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will still carry the chance for a few lingering snow showers. The best chances will last for the AM, A drying trend will begin to take over for the second half of the day. Highs reaching near 40.

Sunday is looking drier and brighter with the best chance for some sunshine. Highs closer to 50. 60s are looking good still for next week!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.