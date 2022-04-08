Residents in Montrose Twp. against proposed solar farm projects

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A packed house Thursday at the Montrose Township Planning Commission meeting.

Most of the crowd were there for a topic not on the original agenda.

“Solar is a very great way to make energy for the community,” said Kristine Stanley.

Potential solar farm projects could be coming to Montrose Township.

“I live right there where it’s coming. I don’t want a 14-foot-tall solar panel with a 4-foot pine tree, 15 foot apart. That won’t shield those things until my grandkids are old,” said Montrose Township resident Rex Wheeler.

Wheeler is campaigning against the solar farms. He hopes to put a pause on any panel plans.

“Listen to the citizens, get their master plan updated, which is outdated, get the results of the survey that’s out right now, which asks about green energy, and then move forward with possibly changing the ordinance, or not changing the ordinance, whatever the people want,” Wheeler said.

Many are on the same side as Wheeler. Others say they would like the clean energy source in their township.

“The board has been working for over two years, they’ve got considerable time in there, they’ve taken into consideration all of the aspects of setting it apart to make sure it’s safe. The information is there to prove that solar is safe, acceptable, and it would be very beneficial for our community,” Stanley said.

The planning commission ended the meeting by recommending that township trustees place a moratorium on solar farms for six months.

“I’m grateful for a few people on that board, that they were willing to say, hey let’s slow down and take another look,” Wheeler said.

“We’ve already been waiting in this community for two or three years. I just think it’s time,” Stanley said.

The township board meets on April 19 where they will vote on whether to adopt the moratorium.

