Scattered showers continue Friday evening, taper off into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve seen another round of rain as we close out the workweek, with some occasional snowflakes and frozen precipitation mixing in with some of the showers as well.

The showers are expected to continue into your Friday evening plans, however there is some hope for a better weekend ahead, especially as we enter the second half of the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

While the showers will be a nuisance for any evening plans tonight, they will be scattered, providing some occasional breaks. These showers will primarily be in the form of rain initially this evening with some occasional mix, but anything remaining late tonight as temperatures cool down will trend toward snow showers, especially after midnight. The coverage will also become more isolated into the night.

Track any rain or mix through the evening with our Interactive Radar.

If snow showers can become heavy enough, some grassy coatings will be possible, but these snow showers are fighting increasingly more unfavorable ground temperatures this time of year.

Temperatures are a mix of 30s and 40s this evening, and will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for overnight lows. Winds out of the west northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour will make it feel slightly cooler.

Saturday

Spotty snow showers and flurries will be possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday, but not everyone will see one and the coverage of these showers is expected to wind down into the afternoon. If any showers linger during the second half of the day, some raindrops could mix in with the snow.

A chilly Saturday is expected, with highs only in the 30s to low 40s. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday, with a northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour keeping wind chills feeling more like the 20s and low 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Dry weather is expected to take over into Saturday night as high pressure noses into the area. Skies will start clearing toward Sunday morning. The clearing will bring a chance for overnight lows to really dip, with 20s to around 30.

Sunday

Sunday will not only be the nicest day of the weekend, but one of the nicest days that we’ve had recently. We should see sunshine through the day, and winds will gradually turn southwesterly and southerly around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Highs should be much warmer on Sunday, with many areas climbing back into the 50s. (WNEM)

We’ll have a chance to warm up a bit more on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Although Sunday evening will be dry, enjoy the dry day while we have it, as more chances for rain appear to arrive with the start of the workweek on Monday.

Be sure to head to our 7-Day Forecast page for a look ahead into next week!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.