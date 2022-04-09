Closure on NB I-475 for bridge demo in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-75 from Bristol Road to I-69 will be closed to accommodate demolition at the I-69/I-475 interchange.

The project will begin on April 8 alongside other major bridge repair projects in Oakland and Wayne counties.

The work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild nearly 2.5 miles of I-69 and complete work to bridges at the I-69/I-475 interchange. The investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,270 jobs, based on economic modeling.

“Across Michigan, we are continuing to fix the damn roads, saving motorists time and money. Investments like these in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne Counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These projects will support good-paying jobs in these communities and help emergency services, school buses, and families get to where they need to go safely and efficiently. My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs.”

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop, Square Lake Road, in Oakland County. In Wayne County, MDOT will start removing the Grand River overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.

Funding for these projects comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program created to rebuild bridges and state highways that are important to Michigan’s economy.

