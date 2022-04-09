Cold tonight, brighter Sunday ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cloudy start to the weekend, we finally get a chance to soak up some sunshine for the second half of the weekend! But it will be short lived..

Temperatures going into the new week will stay above average for several days.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

After a cloudy Saturday with a few rain/snow showers earlier in the day, trends will be for clouds to decreasing going into the evening and overnight hours.

Less cloud cover will allow temperatures to dip down into the 20s overnight with a NW wind around 5-10 mph.

No precipitation is expected for tonight.

Sunday

This will be one of the brighter days we get for the next several days! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the morning and afternoon hours.

Highs Sunday will be mild for many back in the upper 40s and low 50s. Areas closer to the immediate lakeshore will likely be a touch cooler in the low to mid 40s with winds from the NW around 5-10 mph.

Enjoy the sun while you can.. clouds return quickly from the west going into the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Chances for some scattered showers will be on the table especially overnight into Monday morning.

Lows Sunday night drop back near 40.

Next Week

While we have rain chances returning, the bigger story will be above average temperatures in the 50s and even 60s! The greatest chance for 60+ will be from Monday thru Thursday.

Chances for rain will be best Monday AM, Wednesday, and Thursday AM. We could have enough instability Wednesday evening to talk about a few thunderstorms. Stay tuned!

