Cooler Saturday with lingering rain & snow, larger pattern change begins Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy end to the workweek, conditions will start to dry out through this weekend. Today only sees some lingering rain and snow showers, but a completely dry day on Sunday. Additionally, cooler air still resides to start on Saturday, but by Sunday warmer air begins returning from the south. This is where the pattern change begins for the upcoming week.

Today

This morning temperatures are starting off just below freezing with cloudy skies. A few flurries are coming in near the Houghton Lake area. Our morning conditions sum up today’s weather story. We stay chilly with highs only up to around 41 degrees with a few lingering rain and snow showers through the daytime. By this evening, all activity will have come to and end. All-in-all, you’ll still be able to manage some dry-time in between snow showers today!

As mentioned above, highs will check in around 41 degrees this afternoon. This is over 10 degrees below normal for this day in April. A northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s through the day.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will start to clear out closer to midnight, allowing the area to cool off to a substantial degree. Lows will check in below-freezing near 28. It’s still a little early in the season, but if you’re thinking about doing any planting or putting down grass seed this weekend, you may want to hold off until Sunday. Tonight’s wind will check in at 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

Sunday

Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the day Sunday, but there will be some high-level clouds that swoop in from the west near dinnertime. That will be ahead of the next chance of rain. That comes in Sunday night and Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will come up near normal for this time of year, right in the lower 50s. The wind will make a shift from the northwest to the south with a speed between 5 and 10 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Upcoming Week

The pattern change continues into the week as the jet stream flips. This keeps the warmer air over the eastern US while the western US sees the colder air. This will allow highs to reach up to the 60s through much of this upcoming week. There will be rain chances associated with the warm up, too, but it will certainly bring a different feel to the area compared to the cooler weather of the last couple of weeks.

Pattern change brings warmer air back to the area. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.