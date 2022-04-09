Family of Jan. 2021 homicide victim pleading for public’s help to find killer

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grief-stricken Saginaw mother is begging for help to find her son’s killer.

“I just beg anyone that knows anything about either case to please come forward,” said Barbara Roberson.

In 2013 she lost her 16-year-old son, Stone Roberson, to gun violence. Last year in January, she lost Stone’s oldest brother, 38-year-old Donald Patrick Jr., also to gun violence.

This week Saginaw County Crime Stoppers made a renewed push to collect tips in Patrick’s case.

Patrick was shot and killed leaving work at the Hooters in Kochville Township on the night of January 19, 2021.

At the time Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel told TV5 the attack was targeted.

There were no arrests at the time and Roberson said there haven’t been any new developments.

“It’s real frustrating to not have closure, especially on both of them. Neither one of them were street people so I don’t understand why it’s so hard,” Roberson said.

“I know about the code. I know that but guys, what if it was your brother, your son, your father, so yeah, I want justice,” said Patrick’s sister Donyell Patrick.

Residents can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers about either Roberson or Patrick’s homicide.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that helps the case.

