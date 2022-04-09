Genesee Co. Democratic Party ‘deeply troubled’ by alleged actions by clerk

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Democratic Party released a statement being “deeply troubled” by the alleged actions of John Gleason, the county clerk.

Gleason was charged Friday with one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

He was also charged with willful neglect of duty. A misdemeanor that carries a penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

The party released this statement to TV5:

“The Genesee County Democratic Party fundamentally believes that public service is a sacred duty in a free and fair democratic society. Any violation of the public trust is a violation of our core democratic values and principles.

The GCDP has full faith in our criminal justice system, and we believe that truth and justice will prevail. Whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent, no public official is above the law. The GCDP fundamentally believes that any public official who is convicted of breaking the law or violating the public trust, should be held accountable.

In addition, the Genesee County Democratic Party recognizes that the Office of County Clerk is more than the partisan individual elected to serve as its administrator. We believe that despite the alleged actions of Mr. Gleason, our county elections will remain safe, secure, fair, and transparent. Our elections are overseen by the non-partisan staff members within the Office of County Clerk, and thus the GCDP believes in the integrity and fairness of our local electoral system.

We stand behind those county employees who have endured this alleged misconduct, who simply sought to go to work, do their due diligence as public employees, and serve the residents of Genesee County.”

