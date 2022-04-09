Vigil held in honor of beloved Saginaw principal

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday, the community honored a beloved principal who died this week.

Saginaw Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Chester Miller Elementary Principal Robert Ueberroth had passed away.

His students, parents and colleagues shared stories and made cards for his family during a vigil at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Friday.

“I’m just glad I had an opportunity to work with him and learn from him. He was my male counterpart on the principal team and he’s gonna be missed,” said Stone Elementary School Principal Joe Wamback.

“He would be very proud of his students, his families, for coming together to celebrate what a great person he was,” said Chester Miller Elementary School Secretary Janelle Lemons.

As much as they miss him, his colleagues hurt for his wife and two boys who lost their biggest cheerleader.

“Everything for those boys, he was the first person to share a link, he was the first person to tell us how they were doing at their matches, he loved those boys so much and Heather,” said Handley Elementary School Principal Julie Miller.

Chester Miller was closed Thursday and Friday to provide grief counseling for students, parents and staff.

